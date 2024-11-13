Maryland cannabis company launches THC-infused sparkling waters

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — In 2023, Governor Moore signed a bill allowing medical cannabis growers to enter into the recreational space.

"So, from a market standpoint, the market basically doubled overnight," says Jake Van Wingerden.

Van Wingerden, CEO of Sunmed Growers, says the company was prepared for the growth.

"Flower is the big product, and if you go into a dispensary, it's about 60% of the sales is flower-based products pre-rolls and those kind of products, then there [are] vapes and concentrates, and then there [are] edibles. It's about 15% of the marketplace now, gummies, chocolates, baked goods, we're producing those, but I had always had a vision that we need to get into the drink category."

That vision led him to create Sunnies Socials, a cannabis-infused sparkling water creating a way for people to enjoy the benefits of cannabis without the negative drawbacks.

The law that legalized recreational cannabis sales in Maryland lets the state distribute licenses for consumption lounges.

Those are bar-like settings where people can consume cannabis in public.

But, the Maryland Clean Air Act doesn't allow smoking indoors.

"That's the typical way you consume cannabis, right, is by smoking it. Well, that's not acceptable in today's world as far as a nonsmoking environment that we all live under and that we all like those of us who don't smoke, I personally don't smoke. but everybody drinks," says Van Wingerden.

He says the company was able to create a formula that works.

"You don't taste the cannabis; you get a nice body relaxation feeling [that] takes about 10 to 15 minutes, and it lasts for several hours."

It could also be an alternative to alcohol.

"I view this as a replacement potentially for alcohol. So, I know in my own personal life I'm trying to decrease my alcohol consumption. It's bad for your health, but we all socially like when you go out with friends to dinner, you get a drink," says Wingerden.

The company launched Sunnies Socials at the start of November and plans to launch two new flavors in a few months.

Van Wingerden says the drinks help the company remain competitive.

"It's a very exciting time to be in the industry, but it's also a competitive business. We have 20-something competitors in this marketplace," says Jake.

The Sunnies Socials are only sold in licensed dispensaries in Maryland.

Other businesses in Maryland are also creating alternatives to alcoholic beverages.