Maryland bus driver cited for negligent driving in crash that killed 11-year-old middle schooler

ASPEN HILL, Md. — A veteran Montgomery County Public School bus driver has been cited for negligent driving in connection to a crash that left an 11-year-old student dead.

The tragic incident happened last year on October 9.

Summer Lim, who attended Earle B. Wood Middle School, was riding her bicycle trying to cross Russett Road when she was struck and killed by a school bus.

A Montgomery County Police collision reconstruction investigation "determined that Lim was at fault in the collision for entering the crosswalk while the bus was already occupying the intersection."

However, the bus driver, 55-year-old Ivan Rivas, was also cited for his role in the crash.

"After the initial impact, Rivas stopped but then moved forward approximately 27 feet before coming to a complete stop," police revealed. "Detectives also determined that Rivas was negligent for moving the bus forward after initially coming to a stop. The case was presented to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Rivas has been cited with one count of negligent driving, contributing to a fatal accident."

Rivas was hired by Montgomery County Public Schools in 2001, and has been driving the same route for more than 15 years, according to police.

