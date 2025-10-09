11-year-old bicyclist dies after colliding with school bus in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — An 11-year-old girl was killed Thursday after colliding with a Montgomery County Public Schools bus while riding her bike, police say.

The collision occurred around 3:13 p.m. in the area of Bauer Drive and Russett Road.

According to police, the bus was occupied by students from Earl B. Wood Middle School.

Neither the bus driver nor the students on the bus was injured. Students were transferred to another bus and taken to a reunification site.

The victim has not been identified. Authorities say additional details will be released when available.

The investigation is ongoing.