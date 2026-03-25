Maryland bill would require menstrual hygiene products in bathrooms at Parks & Rec centers, transit stations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A bill proposed by Democratic members in Maryland's House of Delegates would require all public bathrooms in buildings owned or operated by the State to be stocked with menstrual hygiene products like tampons, pads, and sanitary napkins.

House Bill 941 includes buildings such as mass transit stations or terminals that are supported by public funds.

Public parks and recreation centers used for "gathering or amusement" are also listed in the bill.

The legislation is currently in its third reading before the State House, and has not yet advanced to the Senate.

State Delegate Kathy Szeliga, a Republican, has publicly criticized the bill.

During a back and forth exchange on the House Floor with Democratic Delegate Ken Kerr, of Frederick County, Szeliga pressed if the bill includes men's and women's bathrooms in places like Ravens Stadium.

Kerr replied "yes," since it's a public state run building.

In a Tuesday afternoon video posted to her official Facebook page, Szeliga declared the bill "dead."

"Thanks to your outrage on the dumb idea to put feminine hygiene products in mens bathrooms, we stopped the bill in its tracks," Szeliga wrote.

We've reached out to Szeliga for further clarification.