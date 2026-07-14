Maryland based Air Force helicopter forced to land near DC's Georgetown Reservoir

BALTIMORE — A scary situation but safe ending for the military crew aboard a UH–1N helicopter.

On Monday night the aircraft assigned to Maryland's Joint Base Andrews was forced to make a precautionary landing near the Georgetown Reservoir in Washington DC.

Officials say the pilot detected vibrating mechanical sounds prompting the landing.

Luckily, no one was hurt and all returned back to the base.

The helicopter also sustained no damage while all property in the landing zone was left intact.

"Joint Base Andrews takes the safety of the aircrew and our surrounding community seriously," an Air force spokesperson said. "The maintenance crew will assess the aircraft at the site this morning to investigate the cause of the vibrations."

