Maryland barbershops and salons become safe havens with new domestic violence training law

BALTIMORE — A new Maryland law HB1547 is taking effect this year. It requires barbers and cosmetologists to complete domestic violence awareness training as part of their licensing requirements, transforming these community spaces into potential lifelines for abuse victims.

The legislation recognizes the unique relationship between stylists and their clients, where personal conversations often develop during regular appointments. This intimate setting creates opportunities for professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and connect clients with help.

"Over the years, I have seen it all, heard it all, but now with this being able to have like another tool like I said, I can see it being supportive," said Brandon Howard of Kleen Barbers.

Howard said this training course will equip professionals who regularly interact with the public to recognize signs of domestic violence and connect clients with help.

"Barbershops are a safe space. We want people to come here feel welcomed, be able to have a good conversation with their barber, and they already do right so this just raises the level I think of us as a professional," Howard said.

The initiative has roots in Howard's shop, which opened its doors in 2023 to host a domestic violence awareness session for young men.

"Hey, lets do a class and host a session with some young men on domestic violence awareness and so we were able to host that and you guys were there and that was a really fun event. It was a good way to, you know, just have a conversation in a safe space about thoughts around what this is," Howard said.

Jawan 'Wan Gud' Walker, owner of The Gud Shop, acknowledged the challenges professionals face when they suspect a client may be experiencing abuse.

"It's kind of like, you don't know how hard to push, you don't know what to ask sometimes. So it's like again, you could be as cool as you can with these people, you cut them 1000 times, but it's like once something like that pops up, it's kind of hard to kind of figure out what that is," Walker said.

The training covers several key areas: recognizing signs of domestic violence, appropriate ways to communicate with potential victims, and connecting clients to support services and resources.

"You'll just have a better pass of instruction on what you can do to help them," Walker said.

The hour-long training course can be completed either in person or virtually. Anyone licensed before October 1, 2025, must complete the training at their next license renewal.

