One dead, several injured after building collapsed in East Baltimore

Ashley McDowell
Posted at 9:42 PM, Feb 08, 2023
BALTIMORE — One person is dead and several are injured after a building collapsed in East Baltimore this evening.

According to the local firefighters union, the building collapsed after a car crashed into the building at the intersection of East North Avenue and North Wolfe Street.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore City Police Department confirmed that one person is dead and several are injured due to the collapse.

This is a breaking story.

