Maryland among 24 states suing Trump over newly imposed tariffs

BALTIMORE — Following the Supreme Court's ruling against President Trump's tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a number of American companies are attempting to claw back billions in paid import fees.

In response, the Administration implemented new rounds of tariffs under another law known as the Trade Act of 1974.

Trump and company claim the Supreme Court's ruling cleared the way for tariffs to be imposed by other means, just not via the IEEPA.

The White House argues tariffs are essential in protecting national security and foreign policy, especially as it relates to international trade.

On Thursday 24 Democratic State Attorneys General filed a brand new lawsuit challenging Trump's latest set of tariffs.

Maryland is among those states.

"Section 122 does not apply – that law authorizes tariffs in limited circumstances, including when there are large and serious balance-of-payments deficits," said Attorney General Anthony Brown. "Notably, a trade deficit is not a balance-of-payment deficit, meaning that once again the President is acting unlawfully."

Recently Brown and Governor Wes Moore sent Trump a letter demanding refunds for families impacted by the IEEPA tariffs.

They estimate 2.4 million Maryland households were impacted, costing approximately $4 billion.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade, which is already hearing cases regarding IEEPA refunds.

