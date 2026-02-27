Maryland leaders demand Pres. Trump reimburse the state for illegal tariffs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore on Friday sent a letter to President Donald Trump demanding the administration reimburse Marylanders an estimated $4 billion in direct and indirect costs related to tariffs that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled illegal last week.

Comptroller Brooke Lierman and State Treasurer Dereck Davis also signed the letter.

"[I]t is our duty to safeguard the fiscal interests of this state and to ensure that when unlawful government action causes economic harm to Marylanders, we pursue every available avenue of accountability and restitution," they write.

During a news conference last week following the Supreme Court ruling, President Trump said that refunds for businesses would likely be in court for years.

"[W]e formally request that your Administration take immediate steps to refund to the State of Maryland the tariff revenues unlawfully collected from Maryland businesses and consumers," the letter says. "If the federal government collected funds under an unconstitutional policy, it has a legal and moral obligation to return those funds to the people from whom they were taken."

You can read the full letter here:

2.27.26 Maryland Tariff Reimbursement Request Signed Final by Amanda Engel