Maryland 5 Star showcases state's equestrian history

ELKTON, Md. — Make sure your head is on a swivel. Everywhere you turn, there is something to see.

"It's like my baby," Jeff Newman said.

Newman is the genius behind his baby.

"When I arrived, it was all dirt," he said.

Look what rose from the dirt that the Du Pont family once owned. The state turned it into a first-class training facility. Champions Barbaro and Animal Kingdom slept here. And now here comes a triathlon for horses.

READ MORE: Maryland 5 Star returns to Cecil County

"It was actually a sport that originated as a cavalry test to get horses and riders ready for battle," Newman said.

The first day of battle where men and women compete against one another is the dressage; it's like figure skating for horses. Showing off great hoof work.

The next day is a four-mile cross-country course, where bravery surfaces because the well-trained horses have never even practiced what they will be up against.

At another stop on the tour, horses will splash down and take off, jumping over oriole birds and paying homage to the stuck cargo ship, the Ever Green.

It's like a golf tournament, where you can camp out on one hole or move throughout the course, and, of course, you'll be able to crack crabs while watching the horses jump over a crab on one of the courses.

There will be food, wine, shops, and corgi races. About 30,000 people are expected to attend, but the stars at the Maryland 5 Star will always be the horses.