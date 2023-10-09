Maryland 5 Star returns to Cecil County

ELKTON, Md. — it's one of the top equestrian events in the world.

And it's right here in our area.

In just over a week, the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill returns to Cecil County.

It's one of only seven five star events held around the globe.

WMAR got a sneak peak at the event with Monica Spencer.

She calls it the Ironman Event of equestrian competition.

The New Zealand native just moved to the Baltimore area and is participating in the Maryland 5 Star.

She says only the best of the best rider, and horses, can compete at this level.

"It takes years to produce a horse to this level and not all horse are capable of doing this level. It's like the elite few that make it to 5-Star, so it's very prestigious to be at that level," Spencer said.

The 5 Star runs October 19 through 22 in Elkton.

Single-day tickets run between $13 and $35 a person.

