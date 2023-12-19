Martin O'Malley confirmed by US Senate to lead Social Security Administration

Monday, former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley was confirmed to lead the Social Security Administration.

O'Malley was nominated by President Joe Biden back in July for the position.

The vote on Monday was 50-11.

“Martin O’Malley’s extensive career in public service – including as Mayor of Baltimore and Governor of Maryland -- has been underscored by transparency, accountability and progress. He will bring these same values to the Social Security Administration,” said Senator Ben Cardin. “Social Security is a critical insurance policy that tens of millions of working Americans pay into every year so that benefits can be there when they are older, disabled or leave young children after death. Martin is a dedicated public servant who understands what Social Security means to our seniors, disability and survivor beneficiaries, and I am proud to support his confirmation as Social Security Commissioner.”

Social Security is headquartered in nearby Woodlawn, with about 60,000 agency employees nationwide.

It's estimated 1 in 5 Americans (approximately 66 million) receive some annual Social Security benefit.

“Martin O’Malley understands the importance of Social Security to millions of Americans – including our seniors and those with disabilities. That’s why I was proud to support his confirmation today to lead the Social Security Administration. As the former chief executive of our state, I know he is committed to serving the American people and that he will be a great team leader for the public servants who power this Maryland-based agency. I’m confident in his commitment to protecting this vital earned benefit and delivering critical service for those who count on it,” said Senator Chris Van Hollen.