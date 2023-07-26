Former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley expected to become next Social Security Commissioner

WASHINGTON — A familiar face could become the next Social Security Commissioner.

President Joe Biden is expected to officially nominate former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley to head up the administration.

Social Security is headquartered in nearby Woodlawn, with about 60,000 agency employees nationwide.

It's estimated 1 in 5 Americans (approximately 66 million) receive some annual Social Security benefit.

"Social Security is a critical insurance policy that tens of millions of working Americans pay into every year so that benefits can be there when they are older, disabled or leave young children after death," said U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D - Maryland). "I know Martin to be a dedicated public servant who understands the solemn promise of Social Security and how much it means to our seniors and disability or survivor beneficiaries."

O'Malley previously served two terms in the Governor's mansion from 2007 to 2015, and prior to that eight-years as Baltimore City Mayor.