Marilyn Mosby's defense calls for no prison time

BALTIMORE — In new court documents, Marilyn Mosby's defense filed an objection in response to her mortgage fraud case.

Federal prosecutors want the former State's Attorney to serve 20 months, but the defense is asking for no prison time.

Mosby was found guilty in separate trials of two counts of perjury and a single count of mortgage fraud.

Prosecutors successfully argued Mosby withdrew $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan under false pretenses in order to buy two vacation homes in Florida. She also lied on the home mortgage applications.

Mosby is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23. She faces up to 40 years behind bars.