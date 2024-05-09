Watch Now
Marilyn Mosby's defense calls for no prison time

Maryland corrections secretary Robert Green, left, listens as Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, speaks during a news conference announcing the indictment of correctional officers, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. Twenty five correction officers, most of whom were taken into custody earlier in the day, are charged with using excessive force on detainees at state-operated Baltimore pretrial correctional facilities. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 6:52 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 18:52:40-04

BALTIMORE — In new court documents, Marilyn Mosby's defense filed an objection in response to her mortgage fraud case.

Federal prosecutors want the former State's Attorney to serve 20 months, but the defense is asking for no prison time.

Mosby was found guilty in separate trials of two counts of perjury and a single count of mortgage fraud.

Prosecutors successfully argued Mosby withdrew $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan under false pretenses in order to buy two vacation homes in Florida. She also lied on the home mortgage applications.

Mosby is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23. She faces up to 40 years behind bars.

