Marilyn Mosby set to start home detention Thursday, June 20

Julio Cortez/AP
Maryland corrections secretary Robert Green, left, listens as Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, speaks during a news conference announcing the indictment of correctional officers, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. Twenty five correction officers, most of whom were taken into custody earlier in the day, are charged with using excessive force on detainees at state-operated Baltimore pretrial correctional facilities. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 19, 2024

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is set to start her home detention on Thursday, June 20.

New court documents show she was granted supervised release to travel to Boston to attend her grandmother's affairs.

She was allowed to travel between May 28 and June 11. After this was approved, she asked to extend her stay in Boston for another week.

Specifically, between June 11 and June 18.

This delayed her home detention to June 20.

Mosby was convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud.

RELATED: Marilyn Mosby sentenced to 1 year home confinement, ordered to forfeit Florida vacation home

Just last month, she was sentenced to 12 months of home confinement, followed by two additional years of supervised release. She was also ordered to forfeit her Florida vacation home.

A judge also required her to complete community service.

Mosby maintains her innocence and says she was politically targeted.

