March Madness is almost here, Terps close out strong against Ohio State

Sunday's game between Ohio State and Maryland was an instant classic.

Two ranked Big Ten opponents are looking to finish the regular season with a win.

But ultimately it was the Terps Sarah Te-Biasu hitting the game-winning shot in overtime, sending the fans in Xfinity Center home happy.

"I was really happy. It felt good."

"This was an important game for our confidence…a game like this."

En route to their 93-90 overtime win against #12 OHIO State.

The 19th-ranked Terps were led by Kaylene Smikle, who exploded for 26 points.

"I let the game come to me. I think that's when I play my best, when I'm in the flow."

The senior Shayanne Sellers, battling through a knee injury, provided 21 points and 8 assists in what could be her last game at Xfinity Center.

"I've just enjoyed every moment of it. It's real, but I think I mean, if this is what a way to go out."

Now the Terps prepare for the Big Ten Tournament before March Madness. Head coach Brenda Freese believes they've put together a solid resume this season.

With the magic of March Madness already in full effect, we can't wait to see what the future holds for the Terps.