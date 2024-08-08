Watch Now
MARC now offers (some) free transfers to Virginia commuter rail

BALTIMORE — Regular riders of the MARC train now have an easier connection to Virginia's commuter train network.

Maryland Transit Administration is partnering with Virginia Railway Express to offer a free transfer between the MARC and VRE train systems.

That means you could theoretically go from as far as Perryville, in Cecil County, to Manassas or Spotsylvania in Virginia for $13 at most.

The free transfer can only be done with a weekly, monthly or 10-trip ticket, but MTA is calling it a major step forward in connecting the region's rail systems.

Last year, the MTA also signed agreements to potentially extend MARC service into Virginia and Delaware (which would connect MARC riders to the Philadelphia-area SEPTA system).

VRE's CEO Rich Dalton said the plan is to eventually "grow VRE from a peak-period, commuter-focused rail service to an all-day, bi-directional transit system that can better meet the transportation needs of a growing region.”

