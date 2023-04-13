MARC service could expand into Delaware and Virginia

BALTIMORE — The MARC train could soon run to Alexandria, Va., and Newark, Del., changing the commuter system to a regional rail provider by extending it into two new states.

State transit officials just signed agreements with their counterparts in Delaware and Virginia to potentially expand MARC train service in the future, announced Gov. Wes Moore's administration today.

MARC currently runs east as far as Perryville in Cecil County, and south to Union Station in Washington, D.C.

Maryland Transit Administration MARC train map

The expansion would mean riders could take MARC to connect to the Philadelphia-area SEPTA system (which goes to Newark), as well as Virginia rail services.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement:

“We must take a regional approach to create a fully connected transportation network, and these agreements will help us deliver seamless transit service across state lines. Maryland is working to create a transit network that expands opportunities and options for all customers."

State plans from 2018 show it could cost an estimated $2 billion to expand MARC service to northern Virginia. Maryland Department of Transportation also shows an estimated $4.2 billion to make changes that include connecting service to Delaware. (Those plans include direct service to downtown Baltimore, providing more service to/from Perryville, adding seating capacity and bike racks, and extending a fourth track from Halethorpe to BWI and from BWI to New Carrollton.)

MARC Penn Line ridership could grow by 6 percent if MARC and SEPTA are connected in Newark, with a new Elkton station in Cecil County, according to a Wilmington planning study, as noted in the Maryland rail plan.

The next steps are to work with regional stakeholders about extending service to Newark. In Virginia, extending MARC service requires the construction of anew rail bridge over the Potomac River between Washington, D.C., and Virginia; that project is expected to be completed by 2030.

