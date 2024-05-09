Many Baltimoreans remain in the dark regarding the Frederick Douglass Tunnel project

BOLTON HILL, Md — Lately, there has been an increasing concern for the proposed Amtrak tunnel as more and more neighbors learn about it.

On Wednesday, Amtrak held its latest meeting in Bolton Hill, presenting plans for the three ventilation facilities for the project.

People came from different neighborhoods—Sandtown Winchester and Reservoir Hill—just to get answers.

Many people are worried about their homes.

"I have some feelings that, concerning my property, if anything happens down the road," says James.

James, who was only comfortable giving his first name, worries about the foundation of his home and if he will have any protection in case something were to happen to his property.

"Amtrak is talking about we'll take care of it. What the spokesman said anyway, but I'm a little leery about that because hey that's just words," he says.

The other major concern is where Amtrak is putting the three ventilation facilities.

One will be right across the street from Dorthy Height Elementary School.

"I don't know what the risks of having a ventilation tunnel by anything is, so yeah we need to learn about that," says Patrick Slavin.

Patrick Slavin lives in Bolton Hill; he says this was the first meeting he heard about from Amtrak.

He says he was also surprised to find out the direction the new track is taking since the old tracks are under Bolton Hill.

"That goes under Bolton Hill, and the map which is predominantly white wealthier neighborhood and the map calls for it to circle around Bolton Hill that seems like an obvious redlining approach. Is that the case? that needs to be investigated."

The next set of virtual and in person meetings for Amtrack are set for July 22 and 24th.