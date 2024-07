BEL AIR, Md. — After nearly a full month on the run, police have arrested a man wanted for a birthday party shooting at Harford Mall.

Wesley Larry Lyons, 35, allegedly shot a 42-year-old man during a fight at the Harford Bounce Party Place.

Harford County Sheriff's Office Harford Mall Shooter

Lyons' mother, Lisa Gregg, and his girlfriend, Lateia Green, were previously arrested and charged as accessories to the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.