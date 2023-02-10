Manhunt extended to Harford Co. after suspect shot another officer

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The manhunt for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum lasted another day as he lead police on a chase that ended up in Harford County.

Linthicum made his way back to Power Avenue before shooting another officer.

Police then chased him and they ended up in Fallston.

The injured officer was flown into Shock Trauma from Cockeysville Middle School. The officer is currently in serious condition.

People in the area of Rt. 152, Rt 1., Old Joppa Rd., and Milton Avenue were asked to shelter in place.

This all comes after Linthicum allegedly shot a police officer in the 10000 block of Powers Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Baltimore County police were initially called to the home for a person in crisis and as they entered, Linthicum reportedly opened fire and struck an officer.

Initially, officers thought he barricaded himself in the home, but they later determined he fled this scene.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place. Several Baltimore County schools were also closed out of precaution.

This isn't the first act of the violence to occur on Powers Avenue. In February of 2008, then 16-year-old Nicholas Browning shot and killed his parents and two brothers.

