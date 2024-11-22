Man who raped transgender woman he met online gets decade behind bars

PARKVILLE, Md. — A man convicted of raping a transgender woman at gunpoint is sentenced to a decade behind bars.

Jalen Geen, 23, pleaded guilty after prosecutors said he answered an online sex ad posted by the victim.

Charging documents said Green offered $100 to meet the victim on February 11.

After giving out her address, Green showed up at the vitcim's Parkville home wearing a ski mask.

This scared the victim, but Green ended up forcing his way inside.

He went to the bathroom, then came out with a gun demanding the victim send $100 via Cash App.

While transferring the money, the victim messaged her boyfriend to call police.

Court documents say Green ordered the victim to get a condom before sexually assaulting her.

Green eventually threw the condom in a trash can, only for police to collect as evidence later.

Following the assault Green ransacked the victim's home, running off with two pill bottles.

Police tracked Green down and took him in for questioning.

According to Green's story, he and the victim had sex, but it was actually him who got robbed.

After cleaning himself up in the bathroom, Green claims to have walked out to find the victim's boyfriend pointing a gun.

Green recalled disarming the boyfriend, then asking the victim for the $100 back.

While admitting to taking the pills, Green said he needed them to manage pain from a past gunshot wound.

Citing the trauma of surviving a shooting, and lack of criminal record, the judge ultimately decided on the 10-year sentence.

Green's been jailed since February 12.