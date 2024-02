PARKVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a member of the transgender community.

Police say Jalen Green, 22, targeted the individual using a dating app. The alleged attack occurred on February 11 in the 3000 block of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville.

He is charged with first-degree rape, assault, armed robbery, and firearm-related charges.

Police are asking anyone who has had contact with Green to contact them at 410-887-2223.