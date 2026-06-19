Man wanted in Laurel triple shooting still on the run

LAUREL, Md. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection to a shooting that injured three people in Cinco de Mayo in Laurel.

Michael Dennah, 24, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder and firearms related offenses.

On May 5, officers responded to the area of Amigos Mexican Grill for reports of a shooting.

Police say three people sustained gunshot wounds. After reviewing footage of the area, police were able to identify Dennah as the suspect.

Dennah remains at large, and the Laurel Police Department is actively seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with Dennah's whereabouts is asked to call 301-498-0092.

Police previously released these photos:

Laurel Police Department

Laurel Police Department

Elsewhere that night, two people were injured in a domestic-related stabbing in the same Laurel Shopping Center.

Detectives identified and charged Shon Cook Jr., 26, in connection with the stabbing.

Police say the two incidents are unrelated.