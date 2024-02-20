Man wanted in deadly shooting at an Edgewood restaurant arrested in Philadelphia

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A man wanted for a shooting at a restaurant in Edgewood was arrested in Philadelphia on Monday.

Harford County Sheriff's deputies say they issued an arrest warrant for Parrise Valentine, 33, of Aberdeen one day after the shooting at D&M's Deck Tiki Bar and Grill.

Just after midnight on Saturday Dajuan Simmons, 24, of Abedeen was found badly injured from a shooting. He later died at the hospital.

Detectives identified Valentine as a suspect and the investigation led them to Philadelphia, where officers arrested him. He is awaiting extradition to Harford County.

He is charged with murder, assault, and other crimes related to the murder.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler says the suspect and the victim knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

While an arrest has been made the investigation is continuing and anyone with information should reach out the Sheriff's department at 443-409-3576.