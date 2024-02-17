One man dead following a shooting inside of a bar in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Harford County detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Edgewood on Saturday.

It happened just after midnight; officers were called to the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway for reports of a shooting.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Dajuan Kyree Simmons, was found inside D&M's Tiki Bar and Crab Deck, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

When deputies arrived, they immediately began attempting life-saving measures until medics arrived. Simmons was declared dead shortly after arriving at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division have assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting or who may have video of the incident is asked to call Detective Smith with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3576.