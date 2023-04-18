Man wanted for allegedly trying to kidnap teenage girl in Frederick County

BRUNSWICK, Md. — Maryland State Police are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap a 16-year-old girl.

Police say the teen was walking along Knoxville Road in Brunswick on Monday afternoon, when she was approached by a vehicle.

The driver reportedly asked if she needed a ride home. For some reason, police said the girl accepted and got into the car.

That's when the driver allegedly made sexually explicit comments and tried locking the car doors.

The girl was able to get away and run home to her mother who called police.

It's believed the suspect was driving a small black car, possibly a minivan.

The driver is described as having a medium to heavy build with a bald head, mustache, and mole on the right side of his face.

He is also said to have a potential speech impediment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150.

