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Man uses stolen kitten as distraction in Maryland robbery

PNC FirstBank Merger
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This is the sign on a PNC Bank in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
PNC FirstBank Merger
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PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has been arrested in connection to a robbery with an unexpected partner.

A tuxedo kitten was stolen from Pet Supplies Plus, a volunteer pet organization in Beltsville.

The thief then walked across the street to a nearby PNC Bank branch holding the kitten.

He allegedly told the bank manager to hold the kitten while he wrote a note, then handed the note to a teller demanding all the cash.

Police have since arrested the man and Magnolia was found safe in the bank manager's office.

If you're interested in adopting Magnolia, email rescue@beltsvillecats.net.

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