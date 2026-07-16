Man uses stolen kitten as distraction in Maryland robbery

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has been arrested in connection to a robbery with an unexpected partner.

A tuxedo kitten was stolen from Pet Supplies Plus, a volunteer pet organization in Beltsville.

The thief then walked across the street to a nearby PNC Bank branch holding the kitten.

He allegedly told the bank manager to hold the kitten while he wrote a note, then handed the note to a teller demanding all the cash.

Police have since arrested the man and Magnolia was found safe in the bank manager's office.

If you're interested in adopting Magnolia, email rescue@beltsvillecats.net.