Man who crashed into vacant building, killing a man, gets nearly 30 years

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison after crashing a stolen car into a building, killing a pedestrian walking in that area.

In February 2023, Shawn Brunson, 33, was driving a stolen Hyundai Sonata. The car had been reported stolen the day prior.

Police say after spotting him driving in the 1800 block of E. North Avenue, they tried to pull him over.

He refused to stop and fled towards the N. Wolfe Street intersection, where he struck another vehicle head-on.

After colliding with the car, the impact sent Brunson's Sonata into a vacant building.

RELATED: Shocking chase footage shows stolen car running over man, plowing into building

Just before colliding with the building, the car mowed down 54-year-old Alfred Fincher, who had been walking in the neighborhood prior to the deadly collision.

Shocking video shows building crumble when stolen car crashes into it Shocking video shows building crumble when stolen car crashes into it

Brunson survived and was arrested. An unnamed passenger with him at the time of the crash was treated at the hospital and later released.

There were also three people in the car Brunson hit. Each suffered minor non-life threatening injuries.