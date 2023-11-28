Man shot at Parkville shopping center

PARKVILLE, Md. — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon at Parkway Crossing shopping center, off of Perring Parkway in the Parkville area.

Baltimore County police responded at about 1:50 p.m. Nov. 26 to the 2300 block of Cleanleigh Drive.

They found evidence of a shooting but no victim. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was later found at a nearby hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting is believed to have been targeted.

It's the latest violent incident in that area; the shopping center and nearby gas stations and stores have seen a number of shootings over the years. Last month, a teen was killed after being shot at the Rio gas station on McClean Boulevard.

Anyone with information on this latest shooting is asked to contact 410-307-2020.

