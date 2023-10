PARKVILLE, Md. — A deadly shooting is being investigated in Parkville.

The call came Monday night, just before 10:30 p.m., in the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a male teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information pertinent to this shooting is asked to contact 410-307-2020.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.