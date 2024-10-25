Man sentenced to nearly three years for brutal murder of Brooklyn father

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Trevor Garrett Taylor, 26, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for his role in the beating death of Christopher Wright last year.

Taylor agreed to waive more than 15 months of time served since his arrest in July.

On May 19, 2023, Wright was found suffering from a head injury by police in the area of West Arundel Road in Brooklyn Park.

He died the next day at Shock Trauma.

Investigators later learned that Wright's 14-year-old son and Taylor's nephew were in a fight at school.

Wright, apparently unaware of what Taylor was talking about, went inside the house to speak with his son who told him what happened.

Things continued to escalate from there. As Taylor's threats intensified, Wright allegedly punched him in the face and then tried backing away.

Taylor chased after Wright sparking a brawl that poured onto the sidewalk and into the street.

At some point Taylor used a double-leg take down, causing Wright's head to slam against the pavement.

The attack, however, didn't stop there. Police say Taylor punched Wright four more times in the head before fleeing the scene.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined that the fall ultimately caused Wright's death.

Following the finish of his sentence, Taylor will be on five years of supervised probation.