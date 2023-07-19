Watch Now
Arrest made in case of Brooklyn father beaten to death in front of his home

Tracy Karopchinksy
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jul 19, 2023
BROOKLYN, Md. — An arrest in the case of a Brooklyn father beaten to death in front of his home.

Trevor Garrett Taylor, 26, faces manslaughter and assault charges in connection with Christopher Wright's murder.

What started as an altercation between Wright's son and another student at school ended in a deadly fight.

On May 19 a group of people came to Wright's home looking to retaliate.

Family members say Wright came outside to defend his kid and that's when things took a violent turn.

Wright was left hospitalized with injuries that ultimately took his life.

Police initially said a group of three to four people participated in the assault.

So far only Taylor has been charged. Police haven't said if they're pursuing anyone else.

It's also unclear how Taylor became involved.

