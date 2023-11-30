Man sentenced to life plus 35 years in 2022 homicide of Kevin Moody

A judge sentenced Jerritt Barron to spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of Kevin Moody in 2022.

A jury deliberated for just over an hour before finding Barron guilty of first degree murder and other crimes.

Co-defendant Antonio Purisma pled guilty to first degree murder this year, also for the murder of Kevin Moody.

Moody was 21 years old when he was killed. A couple months after his death, WMAR-2 News spoke with Moody's mother Tyra Gilliard.

"Although Kevin was a home body, he loved life. He loved being able to explore the city while riding his bike. Unfortunately, he lost his life while doing just that," she said.