Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man sentenced to life plus 35 years in 2022 homicide of Kevin Moody

Kevin Moody Jr.
Courtesy of Tyra Gilliard
Baltimore Police announced they've arrested a Baltimore man in the June murder of 21-year-old Kevin Moody.
Kevin Moody Jr.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 14:52:36-05

A judge sentenced Jerritt Barron to spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of Kevin Moody in 2022.

A jury deliberated for just over an hour before finding Barron guilty of first degree murder and other crimes.

Co-defendant Antonio Purisma pled guilty to first degree murder this year, also for the murder of Kevin Moody.

Moody was 21 years old when he was killed. A couple months after his death, WMAR-2 News spoke with Moody's mother Tyra Gilliard.

"Although Kevin was a home body, he loved life. He loved being able to explore the city while riding his bike. Unfortunately, he lost his life while doing just that," she said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices