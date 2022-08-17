Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

21-year-old charged in June homicide

BALTIMORE POLICE
Lenny Rice
BALTIMORE POLICE
Posted at 9:09 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 09:09:37-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevin Moody.

On June 15, 2022, at approximately 6:09 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Ashton Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, 21-year-old Kevin Moody was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Through the course of their investigation, Homicide detectives were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Antonio Purisima.

Baltimore Police Department

On August 12, 2022, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Purisima.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and formally charged with 1st Degree Murder and is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019