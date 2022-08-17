21-year-old charged in June homicide

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevin Moody.

On June 15, 2022, at approximately 6:09 a.m. , Southwest District patrol officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Ashton Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, 21-year-old Kevin Moody was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Through the course of their investigation, Homicide detectives were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Antonio Purisima.

On August 12, 2022, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Purisima.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and formally charged with 1st Degree Murder and is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.