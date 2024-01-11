Man sentenced to life for the murder of his mother in Tracy's Landing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Andrew Beavers, 26, has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his mother at their Tracy's Landing home in 2021.

This stems from an incident that happened on July 25, in the 6300 block of Genoa Road.

Around 3:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County police responded to a report that a man found blood inside the home of his girlfriend, Juanita Koilpilai.

Police found Koilpilai's body outside, covered in grass and other debris.

An autopsy determined she died of multiple sharp force injuries, ruling it a homicide. In total, Koilpilai suffered 65 defense wounds and 38 cutting and stab wounds.

On July 30, the DNA of Koilpilai and a potential suspect was discovered on a weapon.

The DNA was traced back to her son, Andrew Wylin Beavers. Police later discovered Beavers assaulted his mother in the past.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

Police found Beavers in Leesburg, Virginia, where he was arrested on murder charges.

