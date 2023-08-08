Judge rules son criminally responsible for mother's murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A judge ruled a man criminally responsible for the July 2021 stabbing death of his mother in Tracy's Landing.

Juanita Koilpillai's body was discovered in a marshy area outside her home on Genoa Road.

A tip from a neighbor led investigators to her 25-year-old son, Andrew Beavers.

He was found a day later in possession of his mother's car in Leesburg, Virginia.

Although no motive was revealed, prosecutors say Beavers had a history of assaulting his mother.

An autopsy determined Koilpillai suffered 38 stab wounds and 65 defensive wounds.

At the time of his arrest, police noticed Beavers with a fresh hand laceration that he couldn't explain.

Detectives recovered what they believe to be the murder weapon with Beavers and his mother's DNA on it.

He now faces life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for November 30.

"The defendant had a history of assaulting his mother, and on this terrible day, it led to her loss of life," said Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. "It is unimaginable that a person could do this to their mother, and I am thankful he will be held accountable."

