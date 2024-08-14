Man sentenced to life for gang-related murder near Patapsco River

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a 30-year-old man in Baltimore County.

Hector Marroquin Galdamez, 41, was convicted of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with a dangerous or deadly weapon and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

This all stems from an incident that happened on May 22, 2021. Baltimore County Police were called to an area near Hammonds Ferry, north of the Patapsco River.

There they found the body of Orlando Portillo, who had been shot and stabbed repeatedly.

Police say Portillo was at a bar in the early morning hours of May 20, 2021. He gave the impression while in the bar that he was a member of the MS-13 gang.

Galdamez and others with him in the same bar were members of the 18th Street Gang, which is a rival gang to MS-13. Galdamez and his group followed Portillo out of the bar and abducted him in the parking lot.

Portillo was taken to the area where his body was found and robbed of his cellphone, shoes and necklace. He was then shot and stabbed multiple times, police say.

Galdamez was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole and a 20 year sentence consecutive to that sentence.