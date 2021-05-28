Body found on Saturday at Hammonds Ferry Road; police ask public's help

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Wilkens precinct.

On Saturday, at around 11 a.m., officers arrived to Hammonds Ferry Road, at the Anne Arundel County line, after a passerby saw a body, later identified as 30-year-old Orlando Carranza-Portillo, lying on the side of the road, near some thick brush.

Police say Carranza-Portillo was suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.

Homicide detectives are in the early stages of this investigation and are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary or who may have additional information to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.