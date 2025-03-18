Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for stabbing 6-year-old boy to death in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An end to a horrific story in Baltimore City.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced Tuesday that Alan Geslicki has been sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murder of 6-year-old Seron O'Neal.

The tragic story begins in the 2000 block of Deering Avenue on January 23, 2024.

Officers arrived at a home and found O'Neal suffering from multiple stab wounds.

RELATED: Arrest made in fatal stabbing of 6-year-old

Police told WMAR at the time that O'Neal's mother was trying to render aid to him and her boyfriend, later identified as Geslicki, had already fled the scene.

Medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Geslicki was later arrested during a car stop.

Police said a brief foot pursuit took place, but he was apprehended without incident.

Charging documents say Geslicki's clothes and hands were covered in blood at the time of his arrest.

Details revealed in fatal stabbing of 6-year-old New details in fatal stabbing of 6-year-old

Neighbors in the area say Geslicky had openly displayed disdain and aggression towards O'Neal in the past.

“When it was snowing, he used to throw snow at the baby, but how he threw it, like, he didn’t like him, you know? He was always evil to the little boy. He would shut his hands in the door and all that,” the neighbor said.

Neighbors remembered O'Neal as a fun loving and playful child, expressing their heartbreak for the tragedy.

“Our hearts break for her,” said Liz Just, one of the victim’s neighbors, “As a mother, myself, it’s just too much. There’s no words for it.”

“You know, he had his little dirt bike riding around all the time,” said Deanna Booker, “He was the youngest out of all of them, but like I said, he was the oldest in the head. He use to play hide and seek over here all the time. Hide and seek everywhere. He was a good kid.”

Geslicki's confirmed sentence is life, suspending all but 60 years.

You can read State's Attorney Bates' full statement below: