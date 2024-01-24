Arrest made in fatal stabbing of 6-year-old

BALTIMORE — Tragedy in the 2000 block of Deering Avenue in South Baltimore after the fatal stabbing of a six-year-old boy.

“What could that child have done that bad for you to stab him seven times,” asked a neighbor who had often seen the child playing across the street.

Another neighbor, who also did not wish to be identified, learned of the stabbing when one of the victim’s family members showed up at their door.

“The oldest son came over and knocked at our door,” she told me.

“‘I need your help’,” added their neighbor.

“And did you call the police?” we asked.

“Yes, we called the police,” they responded.

“Officers did locate that six-year-old identified as Seron O’Neal who was in critical condition stabbed numerous times,” said Det. Freddie Talbert with the Baltimore Police Department.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, O'neal's mother was trying to render aid to him and her boyfriend had already fled the scene.

Paramedics transported the child to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

“During that incident, officers did apprehend a suspect in the Southwest District later identified as 32-year-old Alan Geslicki during a car stop,” said Talbert, “A brief pursuit on foot had ensued, but they did apprehend him without incident.”

Baltimore Police

Neighbors say Geslicki had displayed open disdain and aggressive behavior towards O'Neal in the past.

“When it was snowing, he used to throw snow at the baby, but how he threw it, like, he didn’t like him, you know? He was always evil to the little boy. He would shut his hands in the door and all that,” the neighbor said.

Geslicki is awaiting a bail review hearing and will face a series of charges including First-Degree Murder.

“He deserves everything that’s going to come to him,” added one neighbor as she stepped back inside her home.

