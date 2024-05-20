Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder of step-son over parking dispute

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — George Albert Summers, 71, was sentenced Friday for the brutal murder of his step-son in Brooklyn, Maryland in 2023.

It all began after 2:30 pm on February 22, officers were called to the unit block of Park Place for the report of a shooting inside of a home.

On the scene, police found Summers' 48-year-old step-son Sharod Moore suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he was later pronounced dead.

Summers was found waiting outside of the home for law enforcement, who arrested him without incident.

Police say he admitted to the shooting being over an ongoing parking dispute.

Summers' wife told police that her husband asked Moore to move his vehicle from his usual parking spot several times that day, but Moore could not find the keys.

Outraged, Summers threatened to to break down Moore's bedroom door and kill him.

Moments later, a gunshot was heard.

"This is sadly another case where a verbal dispute turned deadly because of easy access to a firearm, the opposite of what was needed in this heated situation," State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said. "There is no excuse for a man to lose his life over something as trivial as a parking space, especially at the hands of his own stepfather. It is even more devastating this happened with the victim, Sharod Moore's, own mother close by.

Summers entered a guilty plea on March 14, 2024 to second-degree murder and use of firearm in commission of a violent crime.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

"This sentence ensures the Defendant will remain behind bars for the expected remainder of his life," said Leitess.