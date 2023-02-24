Step-father accused of killing step-son over parking dispute in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN, Md. — As Anne Arundel County police converged on the unit block of Park Place in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a shooting, Keri Brager looked on from her home a short distance away.

“There was like five cops. They were arguing with one of the guys trying to get him to calm down,” said Brager, “There was about five of them. People were outside. It was crazy, and once the guy started getting all hyped up, I was like, ‘I’m coming inside to be safe.’”

Inside the house, officers found 48-year-old Sharod Moore suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He would die from his wounds the following day.

Meanwhile Moore's step-father, 70-year-old George Albert Summers, waited outside for police and ultimately confessed to the shooting.

A witness also reported hearing Summers say he would break down Moore's bedroom door and kill him.

“There was some sort of altercation inside the residence,” said Cpl. Chris Anderson of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, “Detectives are still trying to piece all of that together, but the suspect in this case is the state step-father of the victim.”

According to charging documents, what led to the fatal encounter was a dispute over parking at the house.

Neighbors say the Moore drove a large commercial delivery truck that was seen parked in front of the house.

“It’s a very, very, very tight corner especially when that truck is parked and there’s another car right across the street,” said Brager, “There’s like only one that can get by so it’s a very, very tight corner.”

An inconvenience perhaps for motorists, but in this case, a possible motive for murder.

Summers is currently being held without bail, according to online court records. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 15.