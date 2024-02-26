Man sentenced to 40-years for beating death of 91-year-old Parkville man

TOWSON, Md. — It's been two-and-a-half years of sleepless nights for Norman Albert Jr.

That's how long it's been since his 91-year-old father, Norman Sr., was found beaten to death inside his Baltimore County home on Hines Road.

On Friday a judge sentenced his killer, Gary Parrish, to 40-years behind bars, calling it "the most horrific" murder she'd ever seen.

Parrish is the son of a woman who the elder Norman was reportedly involved with. Investigators believe Parrish tried robbing him.

Police said they discovered Parrish's shoe prints at the crime scene. Norman Jr., meanwhile suspected it was him all along.

Although Parrish denied the killing, he told the judge he feels very sorry, describing Norman Sr. as "a kind man."

Defense attorneys for Parrish tried convincing the judge to impose a shorter sentence between 12 and 20 years, which falls more within the guidelines of a second degree murder conviction.

They argued Parrish had never been arrested before this case, while also talking up his good behavior in jail.

Parrish himself begged for leniency, saying he doesn't "want to die in prison."

In the end the judge said what he did was "an absolutely unfathomable crime," leading her to hand down a 40-year sentence.

The reaction of Parrish's mother resulted in her temporary removal from the courtroom. She later declined the chance to make an impact statement of her own.

Parrish now has 30 days to file a notice of appeal.