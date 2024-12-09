Man sentenced to 20 years for triple stabbing on Ocean City Boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A man has been sentenced to 20 years of incarceration for his role in a triple stabbing on the Ocean City Boardwalk in 2022.

Paul Baynard, 26, was found guilty of first-degree assault.

This stems from an incident on June 20, 2022, when Ocean City police responded to a fight going down between several people around Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Officers discovered three people suffering from stab wounds.

Two of the victims, ages 18 and 21, both from Wye Mills, had to be flown to area hospitals; both have since been released. The third victim, a 17-year-old boy from Centreville, was also hospitalized and has since been released.

Through investigation, Baynard was identified as the sole assailant police say.

He was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.