Man sentenced to 18 months for boat crash that killed AACO lacrosse player

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A Churchton man was sentenced to 18 months in jail for his role in a West River boat crash that claimed the life of Anne Arundel Community College lacrosse player Nick Barton.

Shayne Kenneth Smith, 21, was sentenced to 10 years in with all but 18 months suspended. In addition, Smith was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

He will not be allowed to operate a boat while on probation.

On June 4, 2022, Smith, while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, was speeding before he crashed a white center console boat into a channel piling on West River near Parish Creek.

The force of the collision ejected six people from boat into the water. When help arrived, they found five people in the water.

A search began and Barton was found sometime later.

Police say Barton was not wearing a life jacket when he was ejected. He was later located deceased.

Barton was a three-year member of the Anne Arundel County men's lacrosse team.

He played in 29 career games with 39 goals and nine assists, scoring a career-high six goals against Jefferson Community College on March 8, 2020. He played in 12 games in 2022, recording a pair of hat tricks on the season.