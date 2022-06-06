21-year-old killed in boat crash on West River over weekend

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 21-year-old died in a boat crash over the weekend in the West River.

Police said six people were on a 17-foot-long boat Saturday evening, but only five returned.

That’s because 21-year-old Nick Barton, from Crofton, was thrown into the water after the crash near Parish Creek.

Officers said they struck a channel marker and all six on board were ejected.

When help arrived, they found five people in the water. A search began and Barton was found sometime later.

“The operator of the vessel got distracted with conversation and when then the time he saw them heading to the marker, it was too late to avoid it,” said Lauren Moses with the Natural Resources Police Department.

Officers said Barton was not driving the boat and he was not wearing a life jacket.

This is the fourth death on Maryland waters since Memorial Day.

There was a total of six deaths all of last year.

Natural Resources Police say you should have your life vest on when you are in the boat.

“And if the incident happens very quickly, you don't have time to take the life jacket out of the packaging, unzip it or unbuckle it, put it on," Moses said. "When you are in a state of panic, you're not thinking correctly.”

Natural Resources Police said of all six deaths on Maryland waterways last year, none of them were wearing a life jacket.

