Man sentenced to 12 years for carjacking BPD officer in unmarked car

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced for his involvement in an armed carjacking of a Baltimore police officer.

Trevon Gardner, 23, faces 12 years in federal prison.

This stems from an incident on May 3, 2022 when Detective Aaron Cain was at a 7-Eleven store in the 2800 block of South Hanover Street.

He wore his training uniform and was driving an unmarked BPD vehicle.

Camera footage shows Cain walking from the 7-Eleven towards his car when Gardner and two other suspects approached him.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and knocked Cain to the ground. Officials say while he was on the ground, he was punched and kicked before the suspects emptied his pockets.

The three suspects entered the car and sped away. Cain stood up and shot at the car.

The suspects later ended up crash and flipping Cain's car, about a half-a-mile from the carjacking scene.

All three attempted to escape, but two of them, including Gardner and a 16-year-old boy, were caught after a brief search.

In regard to the incident, police say there is no body worn camera footage since the officer was in an on-call duty status.