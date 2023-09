ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man was fatally shot in Annapolis Friday afternoon, near a Boys & Girls Club, police confirmed.

It happened at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Copeland Street, in the city's Bywater neighborhood.

The victim has been described only as an 18-year-old man.

This is the same block where 16-year-old Robert Clark was killed in a double shooting this summer.

