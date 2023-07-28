Teen killed in double shooting in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The rapid sound of gunfire in the 1900 block of Copeland Street in Annapolis drew police to the shooting scene where Derrick Morgan describes what he found outside his sister’s apartment.

“We heard the shots and then my sister and I came out and saw the young gentleman lying right here,” said Morgan, “Police were contacted. Ambulance was contacted and came out and they tried their best to revive him.”

In addition to the unidentified 16-year-old, officers would soon learn there was a second victim.

“As they were canvassing the area looking for any evidence of what happened, they found another male at a residence not very far away who had been shot in the abdomen. That gentleman was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. 17 years old,” said Bernie Bennett of the Annapolis Police Department.

Police have received reports that there may have been as many as three youths seen in the area at the time of the shooting, but they have not identified any suspects.

Morgan later discovered where one stray bullet had struck one of his nephew’s second story windows underscoring the threat posed by gunfire whether you’re targeted or not.

“It does bring a little more fear for my family, because we were literally right outside and then 20 minutes later, we heard gunshots,” said Morgan, “All it took was us hanging around a little bit more and it could have been one of us.”